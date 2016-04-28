Equatorial Guinea's President Obiang wins re-election

DAKAR, April 28 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema has won re-election, securing 93.7 percent of votes cast in an April 24 poll to extend his 37-year rule over the Central African oil producer, a government statement said on Thursday.

His closest challenger, Avelino Mocache Benga, won just 1.5 percent of the vote, according to complete provisional results. Turnout was 92.9 percent, the statement from Equatorial Guinea’s Office of Information and Press said. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Roche)