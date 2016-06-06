FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ophir Energy says looking at range of equity investors for Fortuna project
June 6, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Ophir Energy says looking at range of equity investors for Fortuna project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, June 6 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc said on Monday it was talking to a range of equity investors, as well as gas buyers to help finance its Fortuna FLNG project in Equatorial Guinea, after Schlumberger walked away.

“We’ve done all the work in a very difficult environment to deliver a very investable project, (including) bringing down the capital costs of first gas by half to what they were 12 months ago, to $450 million, which is huge,” said Bill Higgs, Ophir’s chief operating officer. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
