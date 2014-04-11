BRIEF-Equatorial Palm Oil enters in JV; secures funding of up to $35.5 mln

April 11 (Reuters) - Equatorial Palm Oil Plc

* Has entered into a joint venture agreement (“JVA”) with KLK Agro Plantations Pte Ltd, in relation to operations and funding for its 50 pct owned joint venture company Liberian Palm Developments Ltd

* Under terms of JVA, LPD will receive up to $35,500,000 in cash and funding commitments

* Cash is issue of new equity in LPD to KLK Agro and EPO (through its wholly owned subsidiary Equatorial Biofuels (Guernsey) Limited who will each subscribe for $7,500,000 of new equity in LPD