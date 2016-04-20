FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU clears Worldline's takeover bid for Equens with conditions
April 20, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

EU clears Worldline's takeover bid for Equens with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 20 (Reuters) - French payment systems operator Worldline secured European Union regulatory approval on Wednesday for its 72-million-euro ($81.7 million) bid for Equens and its Paysquare subsidiary after agreeing to sell a unit and grant software licences to rivals.

The concessions came after the European Commission expressed concerns about the overlaps of the combined businesses in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

To address competition concerns, Worldline will divest PaySquare’s Belgian subsidiary and comply with certain obligations related to the licensing of Worldline’s Poseidon software, which is used in the provision of merchant acquiring services in Germany, the EU watchdog said.

Worldline is owned by French IT services company Atos while Equens is based in the Netherlands. ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

