Equestrian-UAE suspended over horse welfare issues
March 12, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Equestrian-UAE suspended over horse welfare issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been suspended by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) indefinitely over horse welfare and rule infringements in endurance events, the sport’s governing body said on Thursday.

Under the ban UAE riders will not be allowed to compete for their country in any international events, although they will be allowed to compete under an FEI flag in non-endurance disciplines outside of the Emirates.

The UAE Federation has 30 days to appeal against the suspension. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)

