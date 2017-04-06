FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tosses lawsuit alleging Equifax misreported child support
April 6, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 4 months ago

Judge tosses lawsuit alleging Equifax misreported child support

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago has dismissed a proposed class action against U.S. credit bureau Equifax alleging it violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by misreporting child support payments as delinquent.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said the delinquencies were reported to Equifax by the Texas attorney general’s Office, and Equifax is required by FCRA to include in its credit reports any information sent by a state enforcement agency on late child support payments.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oK7uMd

