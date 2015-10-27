FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Equiniti prices shares for London stock market debut
October 27, 2015

Equiniti prices shares for London stock market debut

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - British share registrar firm Equiniti has priced its share offer for its London stock market listing, giving the company a market capitalisation of 495 million pounds ($759.38 million), it said on Tuesday.

Equiniti, which is backed by private equity house Advent, is to sell its shares at 1.65 pounds each. Advent will hold 32 percent of the company after listing, excluding the overallotment option.

Conditional dealings will begin on the London Stock Exchange at 0800 GMT. Barclays and Goldman Sachs are leading the deal, while Credit Suisse is joint bookrunner. Rothschild are advising.

$1 = 0.6518 pounds Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Jason Neely

