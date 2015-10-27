Equiniti prices shares for London stock market debut

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - British share registrar firm Equiniti has priced its share offer for its London stock market listing, giving the company a market capitalisation of 495 million pounds ($759.38 million), it said on Tuesday.

Equiniti, which is backed by private equity house Advent, is to sell its shares at 1.65 pounds each. Advent will hold 32 percent of the company after listing, excluding the overallotment option.

Conditional dealings will begin on the London Stock Exchange at 0800 GMT. Barclays and Goldman Sachs are leading the deal, while Credit Suisse is joint bookrunner. Rothschild are advising.