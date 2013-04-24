Equinix profit misses estimates

April 24 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc posted a first-quarter profit well below analysts’ expectations as its cost of sales jumped 19 percent, and the data center operator forecast weaker-than-expected second-quarter revenue, sending its shares down 7.5 percent.

Net income rose to $35.9 million, or 71 cents per share, in the first quarter from $34.5 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $519.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 78 cents per share on revenue of $521.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company fell to $203 in extended trading.