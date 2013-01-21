FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Equistone Partners closes fourth fund after raising $2 bln
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Equistone Partners closes fourth fund after raising $2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe on Monday announced the closing of its fourth European buyouts fund after raising 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion), in a sign of growing investor appetite for takeover deals.

The closing of the fund, which will target acquisitions valued between 50 million euros and 300 million euros, comes just over a year after the team was spun-out of British bank Barclays.

The fund was supported by more than 40 institutional investors largely based in Europe and North America. Two-thirds of the capital raised came from existing investors in earlier Equistone funds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.