9 months ago
Equistone to sell Unither Pharma stake - sources
November 15, 2016 / 4:01 PM / 9 months ago

Equistone to sell Unither Pharma stake - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Equistone Partners has put its controlling stake in Unither Pharmaceuticals up for sale, with Eurazeo and Wendel among possible bidders for the medical packaging manufacturer, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

CVC Capital is also among potential buyers, the sources said.

Privately held Unither Pharmaceuticals is valued at around 650 million euros ($700 million), according to the sources. ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Protard and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Laurence Frost and Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
