4 months ago
Equitable Group gets $2 bln loan, sees gains from rival's woes
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
May 1, 2017 / 3:53 PM / 4 months ago

Equitable Group gets $2 bln loan, sees gains from rival's woes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said it received a C$2 billion ($1.47 billion) loan commitment and expected applications to increase in the coming weeks, at a time when rival Home Capital Group's withdrawals are rising.

Shares of Equitable Group, which also reported a 55 percent rise in first-quarter profit, were up 31 percent at C$47.95 in morning trading on Monday.

Equitable Group said its deposit balances fell by C$75 million on average per day, between Wednesday and Friday last week, after Home Capital agreed to tap a high-interest credit line to shore up finances.

Equitable Group's announcement suggested the "funding situation of the alternative lending market is markedly less drastic than HCG's," Raymond James analysts said in a client note.

Equitable Group shares fell about 41 percent last week, while Home Capital's stock declined 58 percent.

Equitable Group's net income was C$43.4 million in the three months ended March 31, compared with C$28.0 million in 2016. ($1 = 1.3644 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

