FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Equity Bank profit up 29 pct in Q1
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

Kenya's Equity Bank profit up 29 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 26 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Equity Bank’s first quarter pretax profit rose 29 percent to 3.73 billion shillings ($44.8 million), largely due to an increase in the bank’s loan book, it said on Thursday.

Equity, which focuses on the lower-income part of the market, and operates in Uganda, South Sudan and Rwanda, said it’s loan book grew 41 percent to 121.1 billion shillings. Total income was up 38 percent to 9 billion shillings.

Chief Executive James Mwangi welcomed parliament’s rejection of a proposal to cap commercial banks’ interest rates, which ended months of anxiety by bankers who feared the move would crimp their earnings and lead to credit rationing.

“That would have destroyed the economy,” he told an investor briefing while announcing the bank’s earnings.

$1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by James Macharia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.