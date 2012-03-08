FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Equity bank says 2011 pretax rises 42 pct
March 8, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 6 years ago

Kenya's Equity bank says 2011 pretax rises 42 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 8 (Reuters) - Equity Bank of Kenya posted a 42 percent growth in its pretax profit for 2011 to 12.83 billion shillings ($155 mln), thanks to growth in its net interest income and a fall in bad debts provisions, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Equity, which is the largest bank by customers in the east African nation, raised its earnings per share by 45 percent to 2.79 shillings and the dividend per share by 25 percent to 1.0 shillings, James Mwangi told an investor briefing. ($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; and Kevin Mwanza)

