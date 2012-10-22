FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Equity One sells $300 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Equity One sells $300 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Equity One Inc on Monday sold
$300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $275 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup,
Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: EQUITY ONE
 
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3.75 PCT    MATURITY    11/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.591   FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 3.799 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 200 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.