Oct 25 (Reuters) - Equity Residential : * Sees FY 2013 same-store revenue up 4-5 percent * Says renters in high quality apartemnts showing little desire to own a home;

Q3 move out due to home buying flat with Q2 at 13 percent, up 1.1 percent yoy * Sees FY 2013 base rents up 4-5 percent