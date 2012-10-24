UPDATE 1-Equity Residential 3rd-qtr FFO misses Wall St outlook

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Apartment owner Equity Residential said a key earnings measure rose 20.4 percent in the third quarter, meeting its own forecast but missing Wall Street expectations despite being able to push up rents.

Equity Residential, whose chairman and founder is real estate mogul Sam Zell, said on Wednesday that third-quarter funds from operations (FFO), excluding one-time items, rose to $232.5 million, or 73 cents a share, from $193.1 million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 12.7 percent to $553.1 million.

That fell short of the average of analysts’ forecasts of 75 cents per share on revenue of $553.43 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The Chicago-based company had forecast quarterly FFO of 70 cents to 74 cents per share.

Funds from operations is an industry measure that usually removes losses and gains from property sales and eliminates the effect depreciation has on earnings.

For properties the company has operated for at least a year, third-quarter net operating income, an indicator of how well the properties are managed, rose 7.4 percent. The average rent rose 5.2 percent.

During the quarter, Equity Residential was outbid for a stake in Archstone, a large apartment owner taken private in 2007. Equity Residential received $150 million in termination fees and recognized $70 million in the third quarter and plans to recognize the remaining $80 million in the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter, Equity Residential sees FFO excluding non-recurring items in the range of 72 cents per share to 76 cents per share, below the average analyst forecast of 78 cents a share.

Equity Residential shares closed at $56.12, down 0.3 percent, ahead of the announcement of results.