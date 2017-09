Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says unit signs letter of intent with Canada’s Syn Pharmatech, expects deal to boost company’s 2015 sales by 303.6-314.7 million yuan ($48.56-50.34 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/16kfDZV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2516 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)