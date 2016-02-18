UPDATE 1-Eramet seeks cost cuts, shareholder deal to save nickel unit

* Eramet plans big cost cuts at nickel unit SLN

* Calls on fellow SLN shareholder to help finance plan

* SLN losing 20 mln euros a month in global nickel slump (Updates with details from presentation)

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French mining group Eramet said it needs to accelerate cost savings and win financial support from its fellow shareholder in New Caledonian nickel subsidiary SLN if the business is to survive a slump in the global nickel market.

Eramet reported after the market close on Wednesday a current operating loss of 207 million euros for 2015, reflecting a 261 million euro loss at its nickel division that has been battered by 12-year price lows linked to global oversupply and slowing Chinese demand.

By 1325 GMT on Thursday, Eramet shares were down more than 7 percent at 16.86 euros, taking its losses so far this year to 43 percent in addition to a 61 percent slide in 2015.

“We can’t continue losing 20 million euros a month at SLN, otherwise the Eramet group will be put at risk,” Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Buffet said during a results presentation in Paris.

The group was preparing measures for SLN to reduce its production cash costs to $4.5 a pound by the end of 2017 from $5.8 in 2015, which would represent a boost of around 140 million euros in operating profit from 2018, he said.

The new cost plan, which would go beyond a continuing effort to cut group costs by 360 million euros over 2014-17, would be submitted to a board meeting in April, at which Eramet also wanted to obtain financial support from SLN’s other major shareholder, the STCPI.

The STCPI is a vehicle representing the provincial authorities in New Caledonia that owns 34 percent of SLN, alongside Eramet with 56 percent and Japan’s Nisshin Steel with 10 percent.

Eramet’s group board approved on Wednesday 30 million euros in extra liquidity for SLN, on top of 120 million granted in December, to keep the nickel firm afloat until April, he said.

France, which controls the Pacific territory of New Caledonia, said this month it would support the struggling nickel sector there, which also includes mining operations run by Glencore and Vale.

Eramet’s group losses last year also reflected falling prices for manganese, mainly used in carbon steel, although Eramet’s relatively low costs at its mine in Gabon helped it post a small profit for the division, Buffet said.

In response to weak manganese prices, Eramet would cut production of manganese ore and alloys in early 2016 through a four-week stoppage of output at its Gabonese mine, he said.

Societe Generale analysts said in a note the operating loss at Eramet’s nickel division was bigger than the 224 million euros it had anticipated, and that Eramet’s drawdown of a 980 million euro credit facility last month was a concern. (Reporting By Gus Trompiz, editing by Alister Doyle and David Evans)