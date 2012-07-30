Eramet's operating income falls on commodity prices

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French mining company Eramet said on Monday that first half current operating income fell to 81 million euros from 366 million euros in the previous year due to the negative impact of nickel and manganese prices and the deteriorating global economy.

The company said that turnover fell 10 percent to 1.735 billion euros. It added that a rise in production and delivery of manganese was likely for the second half of 2012 and that it would more selective in making investments in coming years. (Reporting by Nina Sovich)