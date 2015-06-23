FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Erawan Group maintains 2015 revenue target, sees no MERS impact
June 23, 2015

Thai Erawan Group maintains 2015 revenue target, sees no MERS impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 23 (Reuters) - Thai hotelier Erawan Group said on Tuesday it maintained its 2015 revenue growth target of 35 percent even though the nation confirmed its first case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) last week.

There has been no cancellation for room booking so far and the group expects its occupancy rate to rise to 77 percent this year due to an increase in foreign tourists, Chief Financial Officer Kanyarat Krisnathevin told Reuters. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
