BRIEF-Thai Erawan Group expects 50 pct surge in Q1 hotel revenue

March 16 (Reuters) - Erawan Group Pcl

* Says expects first-quarter revenue from hotel business to rise 50 percent on year due to recovery in tourism, chief financial officer Kanyarat Krisnathevin told investors during quarterly earnings presentation

* Says maintains 2015 hotel income growth target of 35 percent

* Aims to open four more hotels, and to have 5,605 rooms this year from 28 hotels with 5,289 in 2014

* Says hotel revenue shows sign of recovery since the fourth quarter with occupancy rate rising to 77 percent

* Plans to spend 1.7-1.8 billion baht ($51-$55 million) this year on expansion ($1 = 32.90 Baht) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)