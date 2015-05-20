FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Erawan Group aims 35 pct revenue growth for 2015
May 20, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Erawan Group aims 35 pct revenue growth for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 20 (Reuters) - Thai hotelier Erawan Group said it aimed for a 35 percent growth in revenue in 2015 as strong increase in foreign tourists would boost the hotel business.

Revenue from its hotel business is expected to rise 47 percent in the second quarter with an estimated occupancy rate of 73 percent, Chief Financial Officer Kanyarat Krisnathevin told investors during quarterly earnings presentation on Wednesday.

The occupancy rate is expected to rise to 77 percent for 2015 from 65 percent last year as the tourism sector continued to recover in the first quarter with international tourist arrivals rising 24 percent from a year earlier, Kanyarat said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

