FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Thai hotelier Erawan aims for 10 pct revenue growth this year
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 25, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Thai hotelier Erawan aims for 10 pct revenue growth this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Thai hotelier Erawan Group is aiming for a more than 10 percent growth in revenue this year and an occupancy rate of 81 percent, saying recent blasts in southern tourist cities have marginal impact on the company.

The company's hotel at Hua Hin, which was affected by recent blasts, contributes just 1.6 percent of total revenue and its occupancy rate rebounded to 80 percent last weekend from 40-50 percent after the bombings, Chief Financial Officer Kanyarat Krisnathevin told reporters on Thursday.

The company's revenue is expected to rise 18 percent in the third quarter, while the overall occupancy rate is likely to increase to 79 percent from 71 percent a year earlier, she added. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.