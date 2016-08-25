Thai hotelier Erawan aims for 10 pct revenue growth this year

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Thai hotelier Erawan Group is aiming for a more than 10 percent growth in revenue this year and an occupancy rate of 81 percent, saying recent blasts in southern tourist cities have marginal impact on the company.

The company's hotel at Hua Hin, which was affected by recent blasts, contributes just 1.6 percent of total revenue and its occupancy rate rebounded to 80 percent last weekend from 40-50 percent after the bombings, Chief Financial Officer Kanyarat Krisnathevin told reporters on Thursday.

The company's revenue is expected to rise 18 percent in the third quarter, while the overall occupancy rate is likely to increase to 79 percent from 71 percent a year earlier, she added. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)