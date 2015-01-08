FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Juladal Investment Limited lowers stake in Erbud to 0.24 pct
January 8, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Juladal Investment Limited lowers stake in Erbud to 0.24 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Erbud SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 30, 2014 Cyprus-based Juladal Investment Limited sold 681,914 shares (5.34 pct stake) of the company to Adler Properties Sp. z o.o. (Adler Properties)

* After transaction with Adler Properties Juladal Investment Limited decreased its stake in company to 16.98 pct from 22.32 pct (or 2,848,347 shares)

* On Dec. 30, 2014 Juladal Investment Limited sold 2,136,260 shares ( 16.74 pct stake) of the company to DGI Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Aktywow Niepublicznych (DGI FIZAN )

* After both transactions Juladal Investment Limited holds 30,173 shares of the company representing a 0.24 pct stake

* DGI FIZAN holds 65 pct stake in Juladal Investment Limited

* Jozef Zubelewicz holds 99 pct stake in Adler Properties and DGI FIZAN is controlled by Dariusz Grzeszczak

* Jozef Zubelewicz and Dariusz Grzeszczak are members of the management board of the company

Source text for Eikon:,, ,,,

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

