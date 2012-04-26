FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdemir sees lower profits this year, studies new investments
April 26, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Erdemir sees lower profits this year, studies new investments

Ceyda Caglayan

2 Min Read

EREGLI, Turkey, April 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s largest flat steel maker Erdemir expects sales volumes this year will be near 2011 levels, but lower prices are seen dragging down profits, its board chairman told Reuters.

“We will try to keep our sales volume in 2012 close to 2011 numbers, but profits will be lower than 2011. First quarter results indicate difficulty in achieving last year’s profits,” board chairman Fatih Tar said.

Erdemir posted a net profit of 1.006 billion lira ($568.43 million) last year, up 31 percent from a year earlier, and the company’s sales jumped 35 percent to 8.92 billion lira in 2011 from previous year.

Tar also said the company was studying possible investment in advanced technology to produce steel for the automotive sector. Erdemir already supplies 35-40 percent of the sector’s total flat steel needs.

The world’s largest steel producer ArcelorMittal completed its sale of 134.3 million shares and the same number of warrants in Erdemir last month as part of its plans to cut debt. The sale raised 478.2 million lira ($267.5 million), the company said in a statement.

$1 = 1.7698 Turkish liras Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Ece Toksabay

