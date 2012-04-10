FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-PE firm Genstar Capital to buy eResearch Technology
April 10, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-PE firm Genstar Capital to buy eResearch Technology

* Genstar Capital to pay $400 mln

* To pay $8 a share

April 10 (Reuters) - Clinical data analysis provider eResearch Technology said it will be acquired by private equity firm Genstar Capital Llc for about $400 million.

Genstar Capital will pay ERT shareholders $8 a share, a premium of about 2 percent to the stock’s Monday close. Shares of the company, which have risen 28 percent in the last one year, closed at $7.84 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

The deal is expected close in the third quarter.

J.P. Morgan Securities advised ERT while Credit Suisse Securities advised Genstar Capital.

