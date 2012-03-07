FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 6 years ago

ERG to raise dividend if financial situation allows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italian energy and refining group ERG intends to stick to its current dividend or raise it if the financial situation allows, Chief Executive Alessandro Garrone said on Wednesday.

“Our policy is to maintain constant or increase the dividend if cash generation is positive,” Garrone said in a conference call.

ERG said earlier on Wednesday it will pay a dividend on 2011 results of 0.4 euros per share.

In slides it said it aims to pay the same dividend in 2012.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

