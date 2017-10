MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italian refiner ERG said on Wednesday its core earnings in the fourth quarter fell 40 percent from a year earlier to 55 million euros due to ongoing weakness in refining margins and a shutdown at one of its power plants.

ERG posted a 49 million euros net loss in 2011 and said would pay a dividend of 0.4 euros per share.

CEO Alessandro Garrone said in a statement he expected 2012 to be significantly better than 2011.