Erg exits LNG project with Shell in Sicily

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian refiner Erg said on Monday it had decided to withdraw from a project with Shell to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Sicily because of the impact of the economic crisis.

ERG, one of Italy’s largest refiners, had set up a project with Shell Energy Europe B.V. in 2005 to build an 8 billion cubic metre LNG facility on the island of Sicily where it has a refinery.

The LNG project has not yet received final authorisation.

A series of LNG terminals are planned around Italy but a fall in gas demand due to the recession has slowed down development.

ERG, which reported a loss in 2011 of 49 million euros, has already downsized its presence in a weak refining sector to shift its focus to power and renewable energy generation.