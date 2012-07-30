FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erg exits LNG project with Shell in Sicily
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 30, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

Erg exits LNG project with Shell in Sicily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian refiner Erg said on Monday it had decided to withdraw from a project with Shell to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Sicily because of the impact of the economic crisis.

ERG, one of Italy’s largest refiners, had set up a project with Shell Energy Europe B.V. in 2005 to build an 8 billion cubic metre LNG facility on the island of Sicily where it has a refinery.

The LNG project has not yet received final authorisation.

A series of LNG terminals are planned around Italy but a fall in gas demand due to the recession has slowed down development.

ERG, which reported a loss in 2011 of 49 million euros, has already downsized its presence in a weak refining sector to shift its focus to power and renewable energy generation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.