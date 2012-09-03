FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's ERG sells refinery stake to Lukoil for 485 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 3, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's ERG sells refinery stake to Lukoil for 485 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Italian energy group ERG said on Monday it had completed the sale of a 20 percent stake in the ISAB refinery in Sicily to Russian oil major Lukoil for 485 million euros.

At the end of January ERG said it had agreed to sell the 20 percent stake in ISAB to Lukoil as it moved to cut its exposure to the crisis-hit sector.

It had said then that the stake was worth 400 million euros.

ERG started reducing its stake in ISAB in 2008 when it sold 49 percent of the refinery to Lukoil with an option to sell the rest within four years in one or more installments.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.