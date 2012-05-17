ERG to close Rome refinery by end Q3

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s energy group ERG will close oil refinery Raffineria di Roma near Rome which it owns together with France’s Total by end the third quarter and transform it into a major hub for storing and handling of oil products.

“The project will be developed starting from the definitive shutdown of the refining plants scheduled to take place by the end of the third quarter 2012,” ERG said in a statement on Thursday.

ERG said last week it had “defined a clear path” to exit the coastal refining business, reducing its exposure to a weak oil sector, and would instead expand in renewable energy.