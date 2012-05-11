FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

ERG sees "clear path" to exit refining business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s energy group ERG is on track to exit its refining business and will take a final decision next year, ERG chief executive said on Friday.

“We have a clear path to exit refining business,” ERG CEO Luca Bettonte said in a conference call with analysts.

ERG, which at the end of January agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in its main ISAB refinery in Sicily to Russian oil major Lukoil, has an option to sell its remaining 20 percent to Lukoil in October 2013.

Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova

