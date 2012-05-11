ERG sees "clear path" to exit refining business

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s energy group ERG is on track to exit its refining business and will take a final decision next year, ERG chief executive said on Friday.

“We have a clear path to exit refining business,” ERG CEO Luca Bettonte said in a conference call with analysts.

ERG, which at the end of January agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in its main ISAB refinery in Sicily to Russian oil major Lukoil, has an option to sell its remaining 20 percent to Lukoil in October 2013.