Ex-Syz portfolio manager Bendahan to launch European stock fund
September 16, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-Syz portfolio manager Bendahan to launch European stock fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Former Banque Syz portfolio manager Eric Bendahan is preparing to launch his own fund in the fourth quarter of the year to profit from the rising share prices of European companies.

Bendahan, who earlier managed 2.5 billion euros ($3.23 billion) in European equities for the Swiss banking group, is setting up Eleva Capital in London and awaiting regulatory approval to launch the UCITS-compliant fund, he said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7730 Euros Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop

