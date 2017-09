Aug 17 (Reuters) - Pump and valve maker Pentair Plc said it will buy privately held fastening products maker Erico Global Co for $1.8 billion in cash, including debt.

The deal is expected to add more than 40 cents per share to 2016 adjusted earnings, Pentair said on Monday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)