Ericsson sues Apple for telecom patent infringement
February 27, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Ericsson sues Apple for telecom patent infringement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Swedish mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson is suing Apple Inc for patent infringement, Ericsson said on Friday.

Ericsson said it filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) requesting an exclusion order against Apple’s products for infringing Ericsson patents that are essential to the 2G and 4G/LTE standards.

It also filed a second ITC complaint seeking an exclusion order and multiple complaints in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas requesting damages and injunctions for infringement of patents “critical to many other aspects of Apple’s devices”. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by David Holmes) ))

