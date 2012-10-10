Ericsson says wins 4G contract with Vivo in Brazil

STOCKHOLM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Mobile networks supplier Ericsson said on Wednesday it had won a contract to supply largest Brazilian operator Vivo with a 4G/LTE network.

The company said in a statement that it would supply and implement the network in the north and mid-western regions of Brazil, as well as the states of Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais, Bahia and Sergipe.

Ericsson said the network would feature its latest RBS 6000 multi-standard radio base stations. It said the deal was its second 4G/LTE win in Brazil. Vivo is owned by Spanish group Telefonica.