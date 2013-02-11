BRIEF-Ericsson wins $1 bln order from Reliance Communications

STOCKHOLM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - ERICSSON : * Reliance communications and Ericsson sign USD 1 billion managed services

contract for wireline and wireless networks for north and west India * Reliance Communications Limited, India’s fully integrated telecommunications service provider, today signed an eight-year full-scope managed services agreement with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) for USD 1 billion to operate and manage the wireline and wireless networks in the Northern and Western states of India. * Covers 100,000 km of fiber and mobile infrastructure in 11 telecom circles, across North and West of India, including Delhi and Mumbai *