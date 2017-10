Feb 26 (Reuters) - ERICSSON : * Telstra selects Ericsson for optical network evolution * Telstra will expand the capacity of its national optical transport network with Ericsson’s 100Gbps technology * Ericsson’s products enable Telstra to meet growing demand for video, broadband and cloud-based services of the Networked Society Today at Mobile (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom, +4687001017)