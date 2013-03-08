BRIEF-Ericsson says its mobile network equipment mkt share fell in 2012

STOCKHOLM, March 8 (Reuters) - ERICSSON : * Preliminary market share data for 2012 * Says maintained share of global installed base of radio base stations at 40%

in 2012 * Says following a very strong 2011, market share for Mobile network equipment

declined somewhat from 38% in 2011 to 35% in 2012 * Says strong year for global services leading to continued increase in telecom

services market share to 13% * Says ericsson’s market share for lte is twice as big as the largest

competitor, measured in shipments for the full year 2012