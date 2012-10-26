FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ericsson says operators cautious in some parts of the world
#Daimler
October 26, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Ericsson says operators cautious in some parts of the world

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - ERICSSON : * Says seen a continued macroeconomic slow down and political unrest in parts

of the world, which has led to more cautious operator spending in some parts

of the world * Says will continue to proactively identify and execute additional efficiency

gains and cost reductions * Says networks sales fell primarily due to weaker sales in parts of Europe,

China, Korea and Russia as well as continued decline in cdma equipment sales * Says restructuring charges amounted to SEK 0.6 billion * Says the yoy decrease in gross margin is due to the increased global services

share as well as a higher proportion of coverage projects and network

modernization projects in Europe * Says the underlying business mix, with higher share of coverage projects than

capacity projects, is expected to prevail short-term * Says may be required to take an impairment charge on st-Ericsson if business

worsens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
