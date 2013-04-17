BRIEF-Ericsson says 4G supplier to Orange in parts of France

STOCKHOLM, April 17 (Reuters) - ERICSSON : * Ericsson transforms Orange France network to 4g * Says Ericsson sole vendor for deployment of lte in the 2.6ghz and 800mhz

bands in south-west and north-east France as well as the greater Paris region * says installing its RBS 6000 multi-standard 2G/3G/4G radio base stations in Greater Paris, as well as in the south-west and north-east regions of France. * started deployment of 4G/LTE to upgrade the operator’s networks in June 2012 * Ericsson gives no financial details