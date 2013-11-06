FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ericsson sees steady network market growth in coming years
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Ericsson sees steady network market growth in coming years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - ERICSSON : * Says estimates that the total network equipment market will show a CAGR of

3-5% 2012-2016 * Says steady growth is expected across all areas with no major changes in

figures for the main compound annual growth rates (CAGR), compared with last

year * Says estimates that the total network equipment market will show a CAGR of

3-5% * Says telecom services is estimated to show a CAGR of 5-7% * Says telecom services is estimated to show a CAGR of 5-7%; and the market for

support solutions is forecasted to show a CAGR of 9-11% * Says market for support solutions is forecasted to show a CAGR of 9-11%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.