BRIEF-Ericsson begins talks on ST-Ericsson ownership

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - ERICSSON : * Ericsson: Ericsson starts negotiations on ownership of st-Ericsson * Ericsson says it will continue to work together with STMicroelectronics to find a suitable strategic solution for the two companies Joint Venture ST-Ericsson * Ericsson says continues to believe that the modem technology, which it originally contributed to the Joint Venture, has a strategic value for the wireless industry * Says Ericsson will not speculate on the possible outcomes, timelines, and

future ownership structures of st-Ericsson