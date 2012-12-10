FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ericsson begins talks on ST-Ericsson ownership
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Ericsson begins talks on ST-Ericsson ownership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - ERICSSON : * Ericsson: Ericsson starts negotiations on ownership of st-Ericsson * Ericsson says it will continue to work together with STMicroelectronics to find a suitable strategic solution for the two companies Joint Venture ST-Ericsson * Ericsson says continues to believe that the modem technology, which it originally contributed to the Joint Venture, has a strategic value for the wireless industry * Says Ericsson will not speculate on the possible outcomes, timelines, and

future ownership structures of st-Ericsson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
