BRIEF-Airvana wins preliminary injunction against Ericsson in trade secrets case
March 20, 2013 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Airvana wins preliminary injunction against Ericsson in trade secrets case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Ericsson : * Airvana network solutions wins preliminary injunction against Ericsson

in trade secrets dispute -- court ruling * New York judge says Ericsson is barred, while lawsuit is pending, from using

certain hardware unless it involves software licensed from airvana * Judge says airvana likely to succeed on merits of its breach of contract

claim, and has shown irreparable harm absent an injunction * Decision against Ericsson issued by New York state supreme court justice

barbara kapnick in Manhattan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
