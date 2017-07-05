STOCKHOLM, July 5 The chairman of struggling Swedish mobile equipment firm Ericsson said on Wednesday he would not stand for re-election at the company's next AGM in 2018.

Leif Johansson, who has been chairman since 2011, said Ericsson's new CEO, Borje Ekholm, had put in place a turnaround strategy and there had been changes in ownership.

"It is natural to let the owners jointly propose a chairman and well ahead of this I want to announce that I will not be available for a next term," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Susan Fenton)