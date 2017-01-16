FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 7 months ago

Ericsson, Cisco win network order from Vodafone Hutchison Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Telecoms equipment gear maker Ericsson :

* Says Ericsson and Cisco Systems Inc to virtualize Vodafone Hutchison Australia's (VHA) core and IP network

* Says the deal represents the first major collaboration between Ericsson and Cisco on Telecom Cloud infrastructure

* VHA says Ericsson and Cisco are its existing providers of core and routing functions

* Ericsson in December repeated it and Cisco remain on track to achieve an extra $1 billion each in revenues by 2018 through a partnership which was announced late in 2015

* The companies have won over 60 deals in the first year, mainly to telecom operators, and in 2016 announced deals with 3 Italy, Vodafone Portugal, Aster Dominican Republic and Cable & Wireless in the Caribbean

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg

