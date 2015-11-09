FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ericsson and Cisco in network partnership, eye sales of $1 bln by 2018
November 9, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Ericsson and Cisco in network partnership, eye sales of $1 bln by 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sweden’s mobile equipment maker Ericsson and U.S. networking company Cisco Systems Inc < CSC.O> said on Monday they had agreed a business and technology partnership expected to generate revenues of $1 billion for each company by 2018.

Ericsson and Cisco said in a statement they would together offer routing, data center, networking, cloud, mobility, management and control, and global services capabilities.

“The strategic partnership will be a key driver of growth and value for the next decade, with each company benefiting from incremental revenue in calendar year 2016 and expected to ramp to $1 billion or more for each by 2018,” Ericsson said in a statement.

Ericsson also said it would continue to explore further joint business opportunities with Cisco. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
