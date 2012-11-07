FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ericsson still sees restructuring costs of 4 bln SEK in 2012
November 7, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Ericsson still sees restructuring costs of 4 bln SEK in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Telecoms gear maker Ericsson repeated on Wednesday it expected total restructuring charges of around 4 billion crowns ($597.21 million) in 2012 after it announced sweeping job cuts in Sweden.

A spokeswoman for the company declined to give financial detail of a new cost-saving package, but repeated the 4 billion crown figure for this year.

Ericsson earlier said it would cut 1,550 jobs in Sweden. ($1 = 6.6978 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
