Ericsson cuts 2,200 Swedish staff as part of savings program
#Communications Equipment
March 11, 2015 / 9:44 AM / 3 years ago

Ericsson cuts 2,200 Swedish staff as part of savings program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 11 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson said on Wednesday it would cut 2,200 positions in Sweden, mainly within R&D and Supply, as part of its latest cost cutting program.

Ericsson said in November it aimed to cut cut annual costs by around 9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.05 billion), with full effect in 2017. This program will entail restructuring charges of around 3-4 billion crowns during 2015-2017 in total.

Ericsson usually has charges of around 2 billion crowns per year. The firm employs around 115,000 people, of which around 17,000 in Sweden.

$1 = 8.5686 Swedish crowns Reporting by Sven Nordenstam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
