Ericsson to buy part of French tech consultancy Devoteam
January 21, 2013

Ericsson to buy part of French tech consultancy Devoteam

STOCKHOLM, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Mobile network equipment maker Ericsson is to buy some of the service activities of French technology consultancy company Devoteam.

Under the agreement, Ericsson is to acquire Devoteam Telecom & Media operations in France and 400 France-based IT professionals will join Ericsson, the Swedish group said in a statement.

“The acquisition is in line with Ericsson’s services strategy to broaden its IT capabilities,” it added. It gave no financial details of the deal.It said Devoteam altogether had 5,000 employees in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)

